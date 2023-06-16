Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $374.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.39 and its 200-day moving average is $323.98. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $374.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

