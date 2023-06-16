Paul Segal Sells 71,329 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphatec (ATEC)
