Paul Segal Sells 71,329 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

