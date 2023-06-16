Pearson (LON:PSON) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.26) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.70).

LON PSON opened at GBX 833.40 ($10.43) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 827.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 878.01. The stock has a market cap of £5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,578.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 726.40 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.53), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($621,842.34). In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.53), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($621,842.34). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,675.48). 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

