Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

