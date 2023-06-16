Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

