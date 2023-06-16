Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,034,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $206,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

