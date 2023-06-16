Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

