Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $75,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 502,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

PSX stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

