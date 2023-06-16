Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.96

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.96 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 23197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after purchasing an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

