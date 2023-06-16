Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.77. Plug Power shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 12,607,578 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Plug Power Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

