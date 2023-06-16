Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of PGR opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a one year low of $108.64 and a one year high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

