Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.87.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18. Progressive has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

