Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.87.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

