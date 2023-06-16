ProKidney (PROK) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProKidney to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -4,117.35% -144.13% -42.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProKidney and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 1097 4172 11198 179 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

ProKidney presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.49%. Given ProKidney’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ProKidney and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -21.63 ProKidney Competitors $699.66 million $87.66 million -2.83

ProKidney’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.