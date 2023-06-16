Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $29.09. Prudential shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 39,552 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($23.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.90) to GBX 1,700 ($21.27) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.39) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
