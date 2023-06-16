Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PEMIF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.