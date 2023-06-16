Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Royal Gold, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

