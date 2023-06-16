Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Issued By Zacks Research

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.38 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

