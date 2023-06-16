QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

