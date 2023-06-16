Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $571,000 Position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Fat Projects Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FATP opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

In related news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 48,185 shares of Fat Projects Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $525,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

