RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

RAPT stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,984,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 184,712 shares during the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.