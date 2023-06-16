Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 12.9% Following Insider Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) dropped 12.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $89.02 and last traded at $89.03. Approximately 309,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,151,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.22.

Specifically, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,598. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RETA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.