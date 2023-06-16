Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.