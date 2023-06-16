Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PPL. CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.82.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.93. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$40.81 and a twelve month high of C$49.62.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

