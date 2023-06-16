Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $19.00.

6/2/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $34.00.

6/2/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $21.00.

6/1/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $25.00.

6/1/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00.

5/23/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00.

5/9/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.

5/9/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $39.00.

5/8/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00.

5/4/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/2/2023 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $23,354,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

