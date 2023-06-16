Research Analysts Set Expectations for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUMP. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $922.99 million, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million.

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,216,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 727.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 87,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

