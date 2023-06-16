Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Super Micro Computer and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 1 2 2 0 2.20 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus target price of $172.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.28%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than CCUR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.1% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Super Micro Computer and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 8.93% 34.72% 18.05% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Micro Computer and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $6.57 billion 1.95 $285.16 million $10.62 22.97 CCUR N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -15,909.09

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats CCUR on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software. The company also provides application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, SuperCloud Composer, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CCUR

(Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.