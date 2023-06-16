Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RVPHW opened at $1.80 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

