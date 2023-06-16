Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $65.60

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.60, but opened at $67.99. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 708,922 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.