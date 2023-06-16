Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 119.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.20 ($1.49).

RR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 150.05 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.44. The company has a market cap of £12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($3.00).

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,274.52). In other news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,274.52). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 6,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.04 ($12,412.46). Insiders have bought 15,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

