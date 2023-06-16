Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $90,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ROP stock opened at $461.56 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

