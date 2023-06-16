Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.08. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

