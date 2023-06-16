Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 95 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SBAC stock opened at $233.95 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $218.61 and a one year high of $356.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.51.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.