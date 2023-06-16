Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $40,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

