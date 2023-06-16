Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $71,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

