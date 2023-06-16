Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,407,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after buying an additional 127,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

