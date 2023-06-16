Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.74. The firm has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

