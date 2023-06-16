Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.52 and its 200 day moving average is $304.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

