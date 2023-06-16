Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,122,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,391,773,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

