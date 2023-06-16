Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.97.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.