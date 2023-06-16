Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 708,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,132,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Specifically, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $511,370.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,063,342 shares of company stock valued at $44,987,806 in the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Samsara Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Samsara by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

