Samuel J. Johnson Sells 60,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.53 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

