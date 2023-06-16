Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.24

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 259479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Schrödinger Stock Up 13.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

