Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 232,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 734,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup cut their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
