SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.32. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 40.49%.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

