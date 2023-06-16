Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of STX opened at $66.14 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

