Sealed Air Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.