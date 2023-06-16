Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHM. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

NYSE PHM opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.