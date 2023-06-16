Security National Bank of SO Dak Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.