Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 1,800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

